Mohamed Trabelsi annonce un projet de loi pour indemniser les salariés qui perdent leurs emplois

07 Avr 2021 | 13:38 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Le gouvernement tunisien s’oriente vers la présentation d’un projet de loi à l’Assemblée des représentants du peuple (ARP), qui vise à la création d’un fonds d’indemnisation au profit des salariés qui perdent leurs emplois.

C’est ce qu’a indiqué, ce mercredi 7 avril 2021, le ministre des Affaires sociales, Mohamed Trabelsi, au siège de l’ARP.

Trabelsi a, sur un autre plan, indiqué que le processus d’indemnisation des victimes de l’accident de l’explosion d’un conteneur de goudron dans une unité industrielle de Gabès était en cours.

C. B. Y.

