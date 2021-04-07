L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Infos

Sami Tahri critique l’aspect «politique» de la nomination de Kamel Ben Younes à la tête de la Tap

07 Avr 2021 | 15:49 MEDIA, POLITIQUE, Tunisie

Partagez
Tweetez
Partagez
0 Partages

Le secrétaire général adjoint et porte-parole de l’Union générale tunisienne du travail (UGTT), Sami Tahri, est revenu, ce mercredi 7 avril 2021, sur la désignation de Kamel Ben Younès comme président-directeur général de l’agence Tap par la présidence du gouvernement. Pour lui, il s’agit clairement d’une nomination politique.

«Les nominations [récentes] à la tête des médias publics sont contraires à l’éthique et ont clairement une odeur politique», a-t-il commenté, lors d’une intervention sur Mosaïque FM.

«Des nominations comme celle-ci ne peuvent être acceptées. Elles constituent une humiliation aux médias publics et une tentative de les renvoyer à la case des médias du gouvernement», a-t-il ajouté, faisant allusion à la situation des médias tunisiens avant la révolution, lorsqu’ils étaient quasiment tous au service des régimes des dictateurs Bourguiba et Ben Ali.

«Ils sont pressés. Ils se préparent probablement à des élections anticipées», a-t-il ajouté en parlant des composantes de la ceinture politique du gouvernement Mechichi, et en particulier du mouvement Ennahdha. En effet, Kamel Ben Younes est connu pour sa proximité du parti islamiste.

C. B. Y.

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

error: Ce contenu est protégé.