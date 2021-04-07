L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Tournoi de Charleston : Ons Jabeur se qualifie au second tour

07 Avr 2021 | 0:21 SPORT, Tunisie

La Tenniswoman tunisienne Ons Jabeur s’est qualifiée ce mardi 6 avril 2021, pour le second tour du tournoi de Chartleston, en battant l’Italienne classée 92e Martina Trevisan, en 2 sets (6-2, 6-2).

La Tunisienne qui vient de gagner deux places et qui est désormais classée 28e mondiale (meilleur classement de sa carrière), affrontera au prochain tour, prévu demain, l’Américaine Hailey Baptiste (216e).

Y. N.

