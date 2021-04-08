Couvre-feu : L’Utica appelle le gouvernement à aider les propriétaires des cafés, les restaurateurs et leurs employés

L’Union Tunisienne de l’industrie, du commerce et de l’artisanat (Utica) a estimé que le couvre-feu imposé à partir de 19h, durant le mois de ramadan, aura des répercussions tragiques et très dures sur de nombreux secteurs et travailleurs, notamment les propriétaires des cafés et des restaurants ainsi que leurs employés. «Il faut agir rapidement pour éviter des faillites et la perte de milliers d’emplois», alerte l’Utica.

«Ils seront privés de toute activité après plus d’un an de chômage et/ou d’activité limitée en raison de décisions antérieures relatives au confinement général puis ciblé, ce qui a déjà causé la faillite de nombreux professionnels», déplore la centrale patronale en affirmant que la situation est devenue tragique.

La même source rappelle que les cafés et les restaurants sont fermé pendant la période du jeûne et ne pourront pas travailler le soir à cause du couvre-feu : «Des milliers d’emplois sont menacés, alerte encore l’Union en appelant le gouvernement à intervenir, en aidant ces secteurs, notamment en activant rapidement une compensation exceptionnelle».

L’Utica a invité, dans ce sens, le gouvernement à organiser une réunion pour discuter des mesures à prendre au profit de ces secteurs.

Y. N.