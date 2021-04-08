L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Drame à Kasserine : Décès de 4 enfants fauchés par un véhicule, leur mère transportée à l’hôpital

08 Avr 2021 | 15:51 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Quatre enfants ont été mortellement fauchés, ce jeudi 8 avril 2021, par un véhicule dans la localité de Khanket El-Jazia, à Hassi EL-Frid relevant du gouvernorat de Kasserine. Leur mère a été transportée à l’hôpital et son état est dit stable.

Dans une déclaration à Kapitalis, le colonel major Moez Triaa porte-parole de la direction de la protection civile a affirmé que l’accident a eu lieu vers 13h55 et que les enfants, âgés de 3 à 6 ans, sont morts sur le coup.

Quant à leur mère, elle a été blessée et transportée à l’hôpital régional de Kasserine, où son état est dit stable, ajoute la même source.

Y. N.

