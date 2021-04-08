L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Mechichi : Mesures d’accompagnement pour les catégories touchées par les restrictions décidées pour lutter contre le coronavirus

08 Avr 2021 | 14:36 ECONOMIE, POLITIQUE, Tunisie

Le chef du gouvernement, Hichem Mechichi a annonce ce jeudi 8 avril 2021, que des mesures d’accompagnement et des aides pour les catégories touchées par les nouvelles restrictions, seront accordées dès le début du mois de ramadan.

Tout en affirmant que le gouvernement est conscient de l’impact des mesures annoncées, hier, pour faire face à la hausse des contaminations et des décès par le coronavirus, Hichem Mechichi a affirmé, dans une déclaration aux médias, en marge de la tenue des rencontres de Beït Al-Hikma sur la relance économique et la redynamisation des investissements, que les catégories touchées par les mesures bénéficieront d’aides sociales, qui seront bientôt annoncées.

Il a, par ailleurs, appelé les citoyens à respecter les mesures sanitaires, à l’instar du couvre-feu qui débutera à 19h, la fermeture des souks hebdomadaires et l’interdiction des rassemblements, et ce, afin de casser la chaîne de contamination, tout en affirmant que ces mesures pourraient être allégées lors de la deuxième quinzaine du Ramadan.

