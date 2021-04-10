L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Une tonne de volaille avariée saisie à Sidi Hassine

10 Avr 2021 | 21:55 CONSO, Tunisie

La police municipale de Tunis a saisi aujourd’hui, samedi 10 avril 2021, une tonne de volaille impropre à la consommation, dans trois entrepôts illégaux à Sidi Hassine.

Cette opération a été menée en collaboration avec la police de Sidi Hassine et les contrôleurs des ministères de la Santé, précise le ministère de l’Intérieur dans un communique, en ajoutant que les descentes ont été effectuées à l’aube, en coordination avec le ministère public.

La même source affirme que les entrepôts travaillaient sans autorisation et que leur marchandise n’était soumise à aucun contrôle, tout en affirmant que la volaille saisie est avariée et était stockée dans des conditions d’hygiène déplorables.

La valeur de la saisie est estimée à 11.000 dinars tunisiens (DT), ajoute le communiqué, en affirmant que les 3 entrepôts ont été fermés et leur propriétaire convoqué par la justice.

Y. N.

