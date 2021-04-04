Décès de Néji Mhiri, l’un des pionniers de l’industrie et du tourisme en Tunisie

04 Avr 2021 | 10:27 ECONOMIE, Tunisie
L’industriel et hôtelier Néji Mhiri, originaire de Hammam-Sousse, est décédé ce matin dimanche 4 avril 2021, des suites d’une longue maladie. Il avait perdu son épouse le 23 avril 2017.
L’ancien expert comptable devenu capitaine d’industrie et l’un des plus importants opérateurs du tourisme tunisien, Néji Mhiri avait fondé Meublatex en 1973, qui emploie aujourd’hui 4000 personnes dans une vingtaine d’usines et de points de vente dans toutes les régions du pays.
En 1981, le défunt avait créé la chaîne d’hôtels El-Mouradi, l’un des fleurons du tourisme tunisien, disposant d’une vingtaine d’unités employant près de 7000 personnes dans de nombreuses régions du pays, de Tunis à Sousse, en passant par Tabarka, Hammamet et Djerba.
Néji Mhiri fait partie des pionniers de l’industrie et du tourisme en Tunisie et en Afrique du Nord : il a quitté l’administration et s’est lancé dans les affaires avec l’accession de feu Hedi Nouira à la primature, en 1970, et sa politique d’encouragement de l’initiative privée.
I. B.
