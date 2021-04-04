L’Instituto Cervantes présente le cycle ‘‘Del corto al largo’’ sur Vimeo

L’Instituto Cervantes présente dans « Del corto al largo (y viceversa) » le travail de quatre cinéastes, en collaboration avec Alcine, le festival du film Alcalá de Henares, qui a eu cinquante ans en 2020 et est l’un des plus anciens festivals d’Espagne, connu pour son la programmation de courts métrages, même si elle comprend également des longs métrages.

Afin de fêter l’anniversaire du festival, Del corto al largo (y viceversa) propose, à distance sur la plateforme Vimeo, un dialogue entre deux œuvres (un court et un long métrage) de chacun des participants sélectionnés. Ainsi, en plus de faire connaître le travail d’Alcine, il montre comment certains cinéastes choisissent tel ou tel format en fonction de leurs intérêts et en fonction des histoires qu’ils ont à raconter.

Le cycle comprend le travail de quatre artistes qui tout au long de leur carrière ont présenté leurs œuvres à Alcine : les réalisateurs Álex Montoya —‘‘Lucas’’ (2012) et ‘‘Asamblea’’ (2019) -, Belén Macías – ‘‘Mala espina’’ (2001) et ‘‘Marsella’’ (2013) – et Juanjo Giménez – ‘‘Rodilla’’ (2009) et ‘‘Nos hacemos falta’’ (2001) – et la productrice María del Puy Alvarado – avec les films réalisés par Álvaro Giménez Sarmiento ‘‘Pulse’’ (2013) et ‘‘Antonio Muñoz Molina, el oficio de escritor’’ (2014) -.

Ces films sont projetés au cours du mois d’avril 2021 sur la chaîne Instituto Cervantes sur Vimeo.