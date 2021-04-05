L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Coronavirus – Tunisie : Il est possible de resserrer le couvre-feu, selon Souhaïl Alouini

05 Avr 2021 | 10:11 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Selon le consultant santé Covid-19 auprès de l’Organisation mondiale de la santé (OMS) et membre de la commission nationale de lutte contre le coronavirus, Souhaïl Alouini, la 3e vague de la maladie qu’observe actuellement la Tunisie pourrait pousser les autorités à resserrer le couvre-feu, déjà en place, en le décrétant, de nouveau, à partir de 20h, voire 19h.

Dans une déclaration accordée, ce lundi 5 avril 2021, à Shems FM, Alouini a appelé la présidence du gouvernement à prendre rapidement une décision dans ce sens, estimant que cette mesure serait efficace pour réduire le nombre de contaminations.

Le chirurgien pédiatre a, par ailleurs, affirmé que cette 3e vague n’est pas comme les précédentes étant donné la propagation rapide et le danger de la souche britannique, capable notamment d’affecter les reins.

Souhaïl Alouni a également tiré la sonnette d’alarme quant à la capacité d’accueil de nouveaux patients atteints par la Covid-19 dans les hôpitaux, puisque ceux-ci sont déjà bien remplis, alors que nous ne somme qu’au début de la vague.

C. B. Y.

