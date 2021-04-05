Coronavirus – Tunisie : Il est possible de resserrer le couvre-feu, selon Souhaïl Alouini

05 Avr 2021 | 10:11 SOCIETE, Tunisie
Selon le consultant santé Covid-19 auprès de l’Organisation mondiale de la santé (OMS) et membre de la commission nationale de lutte contre le coronavirus, Souhaïl Alouini, la 3e vague de la maladie qu’observe actuellement la Tunisie pourrait pousser les autorités à resserrer le couvre-feu, déjà en place, en le décrétant, de nouveau, à partir de 20h, voire 19h.
Dans une déclaration accordée, ce lundi 5 avril 2021, à Shems FM, Alouini a appelé la présidence du gouvernement à prendre rapidement une décision dans ce sens, estimant que cette mesure serait efficace pour réduire le nombre de contaminations.
Le chirurgien pédiatre a, par ailleurs, affirmé que cette 3e vague n’est pas comme les précédentes étant donné la propagation rapide et le danger de la souche britannique, capable notamment d’affecter les reins.
Souhaïl Alouni a également tiré la sonnette d’alarme quant à la capacité d’accueil de nouveaux patients atteints par la Covid-19 dans les hôpitaux, puisque ceux-ci sont déjà bien remplis, alors que nous ne somme qu’au début de la vague.
C. B. Y.
05 Avr 2021 0
04 Avr 2021 0
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. These cookies ensure basic functionalities and security features of the website, anonymously.
|Cookie
|Durée
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.
Performance cookies are used to understand and analyze the key performance indexes of the website which helps in delivering a better user experience for the visitors.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
Other uncategorized cookies are those that are being analyzed and have not been classified into a category as yet.