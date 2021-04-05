Kasserine : Grève générale en mai

Après la réunion de son conseil, l’Union régionale du travail à Kasserine (affiliée à l’UGTT) a approuvé la tenue d’une grève générale régionale le 26 mai prochain, pour protester contre la la détérioration de la situation sociale.

«La hausse du taux de pauvreté et la régression des indicateurs de développement dans la région», expliquent l’observation de cette grève, selon Monaêm Amira, secrétaire général adjoint de l’Union générale tunisienne du travail (UGTT), ajoutant que la centrale syndicale restera en contact avec la présidence du gouvernement afin d’organiser, dans les plus brefs délais, un conseil ministériel consacré à la région.

«La situation géographique de la région la met dans la ligne de mire du terrorisme et on ne peut la protéger que via la création d’emplois pour ses enfants chômeurs et l’amélioration de ses indicateurs de développement», a-t-il encore déclaré.

Rappelons que depuis la fin de 2020, de nombreux gouvernorats tunisiens ont observé des grèves générales d’un jour dans le contexte social et économique très pénible que traverse le pays.

C. B. Y.