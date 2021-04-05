Nermine Sfar : «Ramadan est un mois de piété et je vais me consacrer au jeûne et à la prière»

05 Avr 2021 | 23:31 CULTURE, MEDIA, Tunisie
La danseuse tunisienne Nermine Sfar a annoncé qu’elle ne compte pas faire de spectacles de danse en live durant le mois de ramadan: «C’est un mois de piété, au cours duquel je vais me consacrer au jeûne et à la prière», a-t-elle dit. Dommage pour ses nombreux fans de 17 à 77 ans qui auraient aimé regarder ses live excitants après la prière des « tarawih »!
«Je veux me recueillir et s’ils comptent ouvrir les mosquées, je porterais le voile et j’irais accomplir la prière des « tarawih »», a précisé la danseuse, le plus sérieusement du monde, ce lundi 5 avril 2021, sur IFM.
Rappelons que Nermine Sfar était devenue un phénomène, en mars 2020, pendant le confinement sanitaire général décrété en Tunisie, lors de la première vague de la pandémie du coronavirus, en rassemblant chaque soir sur Facebook, des dizaines de milliers d’internautes tunisiens à qui elle offrait un spectacle de danse en live afin de les encourager à rester chez eux. Elle a d’autant plus pris goût à l’exercice que sa notoriété était montée en flèche. Et que ses fans en redemandaient. Mais il va falloir qu’ils attendent la fin de ramadan pour retrouver les live de leur star.
Y. N.
