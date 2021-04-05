L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Ons Jabeur désormais 28e mondiale et atteint ainsi le meilleur classement de sa carrière

05 Avr 2021 | 12:59 SPORT, Tunisie

La tenniswoman tunisienne, Ons Jabeur a gagné deux place et s’est hissée ce lundi 5 avril 2021, à la 28e position du classement WTA.

C’est ce qu’a annoncé la Fédération tunisienne de Tennis, en félicitant Ons Jabeur, qui a gagné 2088 points et en lui souhaitant bonne continuation pour les prochaines compétitions.

Notons que la Tunisienne, native de Ksar Hella, âgée de 26 ans, avait annoncé au début de cette saison qu’elle vise le Top 10.

Y. N.

