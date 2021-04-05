L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Oussama Khelifi : «La Cour constitutionnelle gêne Saïed car elle limiterait ses actes inconstitutionnels»

05 Avr 2021 | 15:43 POLITIQUE, Tunisie

Oussama Khelifi, chef du bloc parlementaire de Qalb Tounes, a estimé que le président de la république, Kaïs Saïed, a rejeté l’amendement du projet de loi relatif à la Cour constitutionnelle parce que la mise en place de celle-ci «le gênerait et limiterait ses actes inconstitutionnels».

«Il cherche à être un empereur qui règne en dehors de la constitution», continue-t-il à marteler Saïed, estimant qu’il aurait pu demander l’amendement de l’article relatif aux délais constitutionnels «afin de trouver une solution à cette crise».

Sur un autre plan, Khelifi est revenu sur les propos de son collègue au Parlement Safi Saïd, qui a déclaré que le président Saïed avait demandé aux autorités qatariennes de ne pas interagir positivement avec la délégation gouvernementale qui est actuellement en visite officielle à la région…

«Ce que Safi Saïd a dit est vrai. Pourtant, Hichem Mechichi avait demandé avait demandait à Saïed de le soutenir pour assurer le succès de cette visite. Il est clair que la présidence de la république cherche à perturber le travail du gouvernement», a-t-il dit.

Il faut cependant prendre ces paroles avec des pincettes. D’abord parce que ni Safi Saïd ni Oussama Khelifi ne sont connus pour leur honnêteté et surtout parce que tous les deux font partie du clan pro-Ghannouchi et anti-Saïed.

C. B. Y.

