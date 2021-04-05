L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Saisie de plus de 1458 grammes de cannabis à Kasserine : Deux suspects arrêtés

05 Avr 2021 | 18:55 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Une patrouille de garde douanière a intercepté, aujourd’hui, lundi 5 avril 2021, une voiture transportant 1458 grammes de cannabis à Sbeïtla, au gouvernorat de Kasserine.

La drogue était placée dans des cachettes aménagées dans le véhicule, précise la direction générale de la douane, en précisant que le conducteur et son accompagnateur ont été arrêtés et placés en détention.

Cette opération a été menée dans le cadre d’une campagne de contrôle des usasgers de la route, ajoute la même source, en ajoutant que la brigade chargée de la lutte contre le trafic de drogue s’est saisie de l’affaire.

Y. N.

