Hechmi Louzir : Le vaccin AstraZeneca sera administré aux plus de 60 ans

06 Avr 2021 | 9:42 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Le chef du comité directeur de la campagne nationale de vaccination contre la Covid-19, Hechmi Louzir, a indiqué, hier, lundi 5 avril 2021, que le sérum britannique AstraZeneca sera administré en Tunisie aux personnes âgés de 60 ans et plus.

Lors d’une interview accordée à la télévision nationale, le directeur de l’Institut Pasteur de Tunis a assuré que ce vaccin controversé ne représente pas de danger sur cette catégorie de personnes.

Dans le même contexte, le ministre de la Santé publique, Faouzi Mehdi, a laissé savoir que le vaccin AstraZeneca sera utilisé en Tunisie lors de la 3e semaine du mois en cours.

Notons que plusieurs autres pays ont déjà suspendu la vaccination avec le sérum AstraZeneca pour les moins de 60 ans, dont la Suède, la Finlande, l’Islande, la France et l’Allemagne. En effet, le vaccin britannique est responsable de plusieurs cas de formation de caillots sanguins chez les plus jeunes.

C. B. Y.

