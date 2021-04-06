Les journalistes de la Tap en sit-in : «Nous refusons la nomination partisane de Kamel Ben Younes»

06 Avr 2021 | 16:02 MEDIA, Tunisie
«Après que le chef du gouvernement Hichem Mechichi ait procédé à la nomination partisane de Kamel Ben Younes au poste de Pdg de l’agence Tunis Afrique presse (Tap), nous entrons en sit-in», annoncent les journalistes de cette institution, qui appelle à soutenir leur démarche pour préserver leur institution en particulier et l’indépendance des médias et de la presse, en général.
Dans un communiqué publié ce mardi 6 avril 2021, le Syndicat de l’agence Tzp, qui s’est réuni avec des membres du Syndicat national de journalistes tunisiens, a réitéré son refus de la nomination de Kamel Ben Younes, connu pour sa proximité avec le parti islamiste Ennahdha, tout en affirmant que les journalistes de la Tap se tiennent prêt à toute forme de protestations afin de faire valoir leurs droits.
Les protestataires appellent dans ce sens, la société civile et toutes les forces démocratiques, «qui croient en la liberté de la presse et d’expression et au droit des citoyens à des médias libres et indépendants à se tenir aux côtés de l’Agence nationale, dans cette situation difficile, où les politiques cherchent à contrôler les médias publics et privés».
Y. N.
