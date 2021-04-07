L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Infos

Ayachi Zammel appelle le Parlement à auditionner le ministre de la Santé concernant «la mauvaise gestion» de la crise sanitaire

07 Avr 2021 | 12:11 POLITIQUE, Tunisie

Partagez
Tweetez
Partagez
0 Partages

Le député et président de la Commission de la santé à l’Assemblée des représentants du peuple (ARP), Ayachi Zammel, a appelé, ce mercredi 7 avril 2021, le bureau du Parlement à organiser une plénière pour l’audition du ministre de la Santé, Faouzi Mahdi.

Zammel estime que le gouvernement gère mal la crise sanitaire relative à la propagation de la Covid-19, notamment en ce qui concerne l’achat de vaccin et l’activation des mesures préventives.

Le député a, dans le même contexte, mis en garde contre la gravité de la situation sanitaire causée par la forte propagation de la malade, appelant l’ARP à «assumer ses responsabilités». 

C. B. Y.

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

error: Ce contenu est protégé.