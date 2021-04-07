Coronavirus : «La situation est très difficile à Nabeul», alerte le gouverneur

07 Avr 2021 | 15:21 SOCIETE, Tunisie
Mohamed Ridha Mlika, gouverneur de Nabeul a annoncé ce mercredi 6 avril 2021, que la situation sanitaire est très difficile dans la région, où six délégations ont été classées en zones à risque avec un niveau d’alerte très élevé.
Le gouverneur a précisé que ces zones à haut risque de propagation du coronavirus sont Nabeul, Dar Chaabane Fehri, Hammamet, Beni Khiar, Korba et Kélibia, en indiquant que le taux de positivité est de 34%.
«Le taux de positivité a connu une hausse et l’on compte, ces derniers jours, une moyenne de 80 contaminations quotidiennes, sachant que le nombre d’hospitalisation est également en augmentation», a-t-il ajouté dans une déclaration aux médias, et en affirmant que la situation est très difficile.
Le gouverneur a appelé les habitants à respecter le protocole sanitaire et les gestes barrières, notamment le port du masque et la distanciation physique afin de préserver la santé de tous.
«Il faut aussi s’inscrire en masse à la campagne de vaccination, sachant qu’à ce jour seuls 5200 personnes ont été vaccinés», a-t-il ajouté.
Y. N.
07 Avr 2021 0
07 Avr 2021 0
