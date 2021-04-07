La Tunisie 4e mondiale dans la consommation de l’eau minérale

Dans une déclaration accordée à l’agence Tap, le directeur général de l’Office national du thermalisme et de l’hydrothérapie (ONTH), Rzig Oueslati, a indiqué qu’avec une moyenne annuelle de 227 litres par personne, la Tunisie est le 4e pays en termes de consommation de l’eau minérale.

En 2020, 2 milliards et 700 millions de litres d’eau minérale, soit l’équivalent d’environ 1 milliard et 500 bouteilles d’eau, ont été produits, souligne-t-il encore.

«Après une rencontre avec les producteurs de l’eau embouteillée, un stock de plus de 100 millions de bouteilles a été assuré pour répondre aux besoins de l’été et de la période de septembre et octobre», ajoute-t-il.

Cette consommation élevée de l’eau minérale a, malheureusement, principalement pour cause la mauvaise qualité de l’eau du robinet en Tunisie.

