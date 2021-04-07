La Tunisie 4e mondiale dans la consommation de l’eau minérale

07 Avr 2021 | 9:41 SOCIETE, Tunisie
Dans une déclaration accordée à l’agence Tap, le directeur général de l’Office national du thermalisme et de l’hydrothérapie (ONTH), Rzig Oueslati, a indiqué qu’avec une moyenne annuelle de 227 litres par personne, la Tunisie est le 4e pays en termes de consommation de l’eau minérale.
En 2020, 2 milliards et 700 millions de litres d’eau minérale, soit l’équivalent d’environ 1 milliard et 500 bouteilles d’eau, ont été produits, souligne-t-il encore.
«Après une rencontre avec les producteurs de l’eau embouteillée, un stock de plus de 100 millions de bouteilles a été assuré pour répondre aux besoins de l’été et de la période de septembre et octobre», ajoute-t-il.
Cette consommation élevée de l’eau minérale a, malheureusement, principalement pour cause la mauvaise qualité de l’eau du robinet en Tunisie.
C. B. Y.
07 Avr 2021 0
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. These cookies ensure basic functionalities and security features of the website, anonymously.
|Cookie
|Durée
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.
Performance cookies are used to understand and analyze the key performance indexes of the website which helps in delivering a better user experience for the visitors.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
Other uncategorized cookies are those that are being analyzed and have not been classified into a category as yet.
Logique puisque nous sommes parmi les pays les plus riches du monde