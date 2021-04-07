L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Tunisie : Changement de l’horaire du couvre-feu et autres mesures pour lutter contre le coronavirus

07 Avr 2021 | 20:00 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Les autorités ont annoncé aujourd’hui, mercredi 7 avril 2021, les nouvelles mesures décidées par le Comité scientifique chargé de la lutte contre le coronavirus, et ce, à la lumière de la hausse du taux de contamination, enregistré dans toutes les régions de la Tunisie ainsi que l’apparition du variant anglais dans au moins 16 gouvernorats.

Il a ainsi, lors d’une conférence de presse organisée à la Kasbah, été annoncé un changement de l’horaire de couvre-feu qui débutera de 19 heures (au lieu de 22h) à 5h et ce à partir du 9 avril et jusqu’à la fin du mois.

Il a également été annoncé d’interdire les rassemblements et les manifestations ainsi que la fermeture des souks hebdomadaires, durant cette même période.

Quant aux zones dites à risque élevé, elles seront fermées, après annonce des gouverneurs pour chaque région, suite aux rapport élaborés par les comités régionaux chargés de la lutte contre le coronavirus.

Une autre mesure a été décidée pour les voyageurs arrivant en Tunisie, qui devront se conformer à une quarantaine de 5 jours.

Y. N.

