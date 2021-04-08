L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Infos

Dubai Lynx : Tunisie Telecom obtient le Mobile grand prix

08 Avr 2021 | 10:18 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Le festival international de créativité, Dubai Lynx, a dévoilé hier, mercredi 8 avril 2021, les lauréats de cette année, lors de sa cérémonie de remise des prix virtuelle. Tunisie Telecom en a fait partie.

En effet, l’opérateur historique de télécommunications en Tunisie a reçu le Mobile grand prix, grâce au projet «Ahmini», parmi plus de 2 400 projets du monde entier.

«Ahmini est une plateforme qui permet de faciliter l’affiliation des femmes rurales au système de couverture sociale et sanitaire et qui contribue à faciliter le paiement des cotisations à distance. Elle permet aussi de faciliter le processus de fragmentation des sommes d’argent de la Caisse Nationale de Sécurité Sociale (CSS) sans encourir les difficultés du passage au département à l’aide des technologies modernes», lit-on sur le site Internet qui lui est dédiée.

