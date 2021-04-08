Dubai Lynx : Tunisie Telecom obtient le Mobile grand prix

08 Avr 2021 | 10:18 SOCIETE, Tunisie
Le festival international de créativité, Dubai Lynx, a dévoilé hier, mercredi 8 avril 2021, les lauréats de cette année, lors de sa cérémonie de remise des prix virtuelle. Tunisie Telecom en a fait partie.
En effet, l’opérateur historique de télécommunications en Tunisie a reçu le Mobile grand prix, grâce au projet «Ahmini», parmi plus de 2 400 projets du monde entier.
«Ahmini est une plateforme qui permet de faciliter l’affiliation des femmes rurales au système de couverture sociale et sanitaire et qui contribue à faciliter le paiement des cotisations à distance. Elle permet aussi de faciliter le processus de fragmentation des sommes d’argent de la Caisse Nationale de Sécurité Sociale (CSS) sans encourir les difficultés du passage au département à l’aide des technologies modernes», lit-on sur le site Internet qui lui est dédiée.
08 Avr 2021 1
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. These cookies ensure basic functionalities and security features of the website, anonymously.
|Cookie
|Durée
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.
Performance cookies are used to understand and analyze the key performance indexes of the website which helps in delivering a better user experience for the visitors.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
Other uncategorized cookies are those that are being analyzed and have not been classified into a category as yet.