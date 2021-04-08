L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Fermeture du Consulat général de Tunisie à Istanbul à cause du coronavirus

08 Avr 2021 | 14:07 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Le Consulat général de Tunisie à Istanbul a annoncé, aujourd’hui, jeudi 8 avril 2021, la fermeture de ses services après la contamination de l’un de ses employés par le coronavirus.

Cette décision a été prise dans le cadre de l’application des règles du protocole sanitaire en vigueur en Turquie, sachant que la fermeture du Consulat se poursuivra jusqu’au 16 avril avec réouverture le lundi 19 avril 2021.

Pour toute demande urgente, le Consulat général met, à la disposition de tous les citoyens les numéros suivants : 02122174156 / 02122174157 ou via courrier électronique : tunisiacg.istanbul@outlook.com.

Y. N.

