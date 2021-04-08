Polémique des enregistrements fuités : Nadia Akacha en a enfin parlé… pour ne rien dire

08 Avr 2021 | 10:52 POLITIQUE, Tunisie
«Je sais qui est derrière ces campagnes tendancieuses et sales, et je ne suis pas concernée par toutes ces futilités stériles ni de près, ni de loin», c’est ainsi qu’a commencé Nadia Akacha, directrice du cabinet du président de la république, Kaïs Saïed, via Facebook, les derniers enregistrements fuités.
Dans ces enregistrements, la journaliste et avocate Maya Ksouri a notamment suggéré (visiblement à un responsable au palais de Carthage) la mise à l’écart de l’ancien chef de gouvernement, Elyes Fakhfakh, et a donné ses recommandations (au nom d’un groupe) quant à l’identité de son successeur.
Ce responsable à l’autre bout du fil (dont on n’entend pas la voix) serait Nadia Akacha, selon le député Rached Khiari, qui a partagé ces enregistrements.
Akacha est donc sortie de son silence, mais n’a pas dit clairement si elle était réellement l’interlocutrice de Ksouri ou pas, et elle n’a pas expliqué de quel droit cette dernière s’est permis de se mêler des affaires de l’État.
Autrement dit, elle a parlé pour ne rien dire. Le fait qu’elle soit au courant de qui est derrière ces campagnes n’intéresse personne.
C. B. Y.
Akacha doit demissionner