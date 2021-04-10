L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Infos

EST-MC Alger en live streaming :: Ligue des Champions CAF

10 Avr 2021 | 17:02 SPORT, Tunisie

Partagez5
Tweetez
Partagez
5 Partages

L’Espérance Sportive de Tunis, à la tête du goupe D, reçoit aujourd’hui le Mouloudia Club d’Alger dans le cadre de la 6ème journée de la Ligue des Champions Africaine CAF. En direct 17h (heure Tunis) au Stade olympique de Rades.

Espérance Sportive de Tunis – Mouloudia Club d’Alger 2021: Ligue des Champions Africaine CAF en Direct | Live

Fin du match : EST 1-1 MC Alger

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

error: Ce contenu est protégé.