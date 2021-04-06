Tunisie : A ce jour, 104.922 personnes ont reçu la première dose du vaccin contre le coronavirus

06 Avr 2021 | 16:29 SOCIETE, Tunisie
Depuis le démarrage de la campagne de vaccination en Tunisie, le 13 mars dernier et jusqu’au matin de ce mardi 6 avril 2021, 104.922 personnes ont reçu la première dose du vaccin contre le coronavirus, annonce le ministère de la Santé.
La même source a annoncé le lancement des opérations de vaccination de la 2e dose du vaccin pour les professionnels de la santé et les personnes âgées de plus de 75 ans, sachant qu’à ce jour, 923.345 Tunisiens se sont inscrits via la plateforme Evax.
Le ministère a par ailleurs de nouveau appelé les citoyens à s’inscrire à la campagne de vaccination pour faire face à la pandémie, d’autant que la situation sanitaire s’est dégradée et est marqué par une hausse des contamination et des décès, ainsi que du nombre d’hospitalisation et du taux d’occupation des lits de réanimation.
Pour rappel, l’inscription se fait via SMS, en envoyant gratuitement Evax au 85355 ou par le code téléphonique en composant le *2021# et sur le site Web Evax.
Il est également possible d’appeler le numéro vert 80.10.20.21, pour s’inscrire sachant que chaque personne peut également en inscrire 4 autres et se charger du suivi de leurs dossiers.
Y. N.
