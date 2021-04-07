Islem Jamai lance le vidéo-clip de sa nouvelle chanson ‘‘Nachbah fi ghrayeb’’

07 Avr 2021 | 11:25 CULTURE, Tunisie
Islem Jamai, le chanteur tunisien résident à Marseille en France vient de lancer le vidéo clip de sa nouvelle chanson ‘‘Nachbah fi ghrayeb’’, que l’on peut classer dans la registre des chansons alternatives, pop et variété.
La chanson est écrite par le groupe Tayfet Ghbonten (feu Ali Tlich) et composée et chantée par Islem Jamai, l’arrangement et le sound design étant conçus par l’artiste Walid Ben Haj Salah, le mixage et le mastering par Mehdi Marouene, et la réalisation par l’Italien installé à Marseille Francesco Garbo.
Scénario du clip : une bande organisée fait travailler les enfants. Le rôle principal du chef de bande est campé par l’humoriste Hedi Weld Baballah, Islem étant son assistant qui déteste ce monde, mais qui est contraint de travailler pour prendre en charge sa famille.
Fares, Ranya et Kenza jouent les rôles des enfants dans le clip.
Islem est un chanteur tunisien installé à Marseille depuis septembre 2017. Il a fait ses études à l’Institut supérieur de musique de Tunis (2013-2016) et a obtenu son master en musicologie à l’université d’Aix-Marseille en novembre 2020.
Originaire de Médenine, la ville du sud tunisien, qui a beaucoup marqué sa vision artistique, il veut garder cette identité sudiste dans sa musique.
04 Avr 2021 0
