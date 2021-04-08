L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Le président d’Utica-Sousse : «Les gens vont travailler et qu’ils les mettent tous en prison»

08 Avr 2021 | 15:25 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Dans une déclaration accordée ce jeudi, 8 avril 2021, à la radio Jawhra FM, le président de l’Union régionale de l’industrie, du commerce et de l’artisanat à Sousse, qui relève de l’Utica, Ali Ben Yahya, a véhémentement critiqué les mesures sanitaires prises par le gouvernement pour lutter contre la 3e vague de la Covid-19.

Il a même lancé un message implicite à la rébellion en disant : «Les gens vont travailler [pendant le couvre-feu] et qu’il les mettent tous en prison», en parlant du chef du gouvernement, Hichem Mechichi.

La décision gouvernementale d’imposer un couvre-feu strict, à partir de 19h, jusqu’à la fin d’avril sera synonyme de fermeture des cafés et des restaurants durant au moins les 15 premiers jours du mois de ramadan, puisque, de toute façon, la plupart d’entre eux n’ouvrent qu’après la rupture du jeûne durant le mois «sacré».

Mais voyons le bon côté des choses : Nous sommes là devant une occasion idéale pour désacraliser un peu ce mois, au profit des libertés individuelles, en permettant, sans restrictions, aux propriétaires des cafés et restaurants de servir la nourriture et les boissons, à des fins commerciales, pendant le jour durant le ramadan. Dans tous les cas, c’est mieux que de condamner près de 250.000 familles à la faim (dans le vrai sens du mot).

C. B. Y.

