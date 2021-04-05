Coronavirus-Tunisie : 88.543 personnes vaccinées en 23 jours

05 Avr 2021 | 15:22 SOCIETE, Tunisie
Le ministère de la Santé a annoncé qu’au 23e jour de la campagne nationale de vaccination en Tunisie, 88.543 personnes ont reçu la première dose du vaccin contre le coronavirus.
Le nombre de vaccinations par jour est en progression, indique la même source en affirmant que 8.403 personnes ont été vaccinées hier, dimanche 4 avril 2021, sachant que le nombre total de personnes inscrites à la campagne s’élève désormais à 891.464, selon la dernière mise à jour de la plateforme Evax.
Le ministère a également renouvelé son appel à tous les citoyens à s’inscrire sur Evax, ou via le numéro vert 80.10.20.21, ou encore par SMS en envoyant evax au 85.355 ou en composant le # 2021 *.
Notons que la situation sanitaire en Tunisie est dite dangereuse, marquée par une hausse des indicateurs liés au coronavirus et que les mesures sanitaires pourraient être renforcées, sachant que le taux de contamination est très élevé dans 17 gouvernorats (sur les 24 que compte le pays) et 95 délégations.
Y. N.
05 Avr 2021 0
05 Avr 2021 0
05 Avr 2021 0
je ne dirai rien j’ai ete vacciné ca c’est super bien passé rien a dire aucune critique Bravo.Tout eté bien orchestré aucune lacune.Maintenant j »attend la seconde convocation.