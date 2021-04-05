L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Infos

Coronavirus-Tunisie : 88.543 personnes vaccinées en 23 jours

05 Avr 2021 | 15:22 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Partagez6
Tweetez
Partagez
6 Partages

Le ministère de la Santé a annoncé qu’au 23e jour de la campagne nationale de vaccination en Tunisie, 88.543 personnes ont reçu la première dose du vaccin contre le coronavirus.

Le nombre de vaccinations par jour est en progression, indique la même source en affirmant que 8.403 personnes ont été vaccinées hier, dimanche 4 avril 2021, sachant que le nombre total de personnes inscrites à la campagne s’élève désormais à 891.464, selon la dernière mise à jour de la plateforme Evax.

Le ministère a également renouvelé son appel à tous les citoyens à s’inscrire sur Evax, ou via le numéro vert 80.10.20.21, ou encore par SMS en envoyant evax au 85.355 ou en composant le # 2021 *.

Notons que la situation sanitaire en Tunisie est dite dangereuse, marquée par une hausse des indicateurs liés au coronavirus et que les mesures sanitaires pourraient être renforcées, sachant que le taux de contamination est très élevé dans 17 gouvernorats (sur les 24 que compte le pays) et 95 délégations.

Y. N.

Covid-19 : Dr Rafik Boujdaria déplore «une vaccination lente et un laisser-aller général»
Coronavirus : «Il faut se préparer à l’éventualité d’un confinement général en Tunisie», estime Attayar, en tirant la sonnette d’alarme

Un avis sur “Coronavirus-Tunisie : 88.543 personnes vaccinées en 23 jours

  1. kadaf

    je ne dirai rien j’ai ete vacciné ca c’est super bien passé rien a dire aucune critique Bravo.Tout eté bien orchestré aucune lacune.Maintenant j »attend la seconde convocation.

    Repondre

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

error: Ce contenu est protégé.