En raison de la situation épidémiologique : Possibilité de suivre les cours universitaires à distance

07 Avr 2021 | 13:06 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Selon la ministre de l’Enseignement supérieur et de la Recherche scientifique, Olfa Ben Ouda, il est possible de rendre les cours universitaires virtuels, au vu de la détérioration de la situation sanitaire en raison de la 3e vague de la Covid-19.

La ministre a, par ailleurs, précisé que les espaces universitaires demeureront ouverts aux étudiants qui ne disposent pas de capacités logistiques pour l’apprentissage à distance (ordinateurs et connexion internet).

Mmme Ben Ouda a ajouté que les conseils scientifiques des diverses universités ont été munis de rapports concernant les méthodes d’enseignement en ligne, précisant que la spécificité de chaque institution et l’étendue de la propagation de l’épidémie en son sein ont été prises en compte.

La ministre a, par ailleurs, souligné que l’année universitaire en cours ne sera pas blanche et que chaque étudiant devra obtenir son diplôme.

C. B. Y.

