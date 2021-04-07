En raison de la situation épidémiologique : Possibilité de suivre les cours universitaires à distance

07 Avr 2021 | 13:06 SOCIETE, Tunisie
Selon la ministre de l’Enseignement supérieur et de la Recherche scientifique, Olfa Ben Ouda, il est possible de rendre les cours universitaires virtuels, au vu de la détérioration de la situation sanitaire en raison de la 3e vague de la Covid-19.
La ministre a, par ailleurs, précisé que les espaces universitaires demeureront ouverts aux étudiants qui ne disposent pas de capacités logistiques pour l’apprentissage à distance (ordinateurs et connexion internet).
Mmme Ben Ouda a ajouté que les conseils scientifiques des diverses universités ont été munis de rapports concernant les méthodes d’enseignement en ligne, précisant que la spécificité de chaque institution et l’étendue de la propagation de l’épidémie en son sein ont été prises en compte.
La ministre a, par ailleurs, souligné que l’année universitaire en cours ne sera pas blanche et que chaque étudiant devra obtenir son diplôme.
C. B. Y.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. These cookies ensure basic functionalities and security features of the website, anonymously.
|Cookie
|Durée
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.
Performance cookies are used to understand and analyze the key performance indexes of the website which helps in delivering a better user experience for the visitors.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
Other uncategorized cookies are those that are being analyzed and have not been classified into a category as yet.