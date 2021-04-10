Agence Tap : Les journalistes menacent d’une grève si le gouvernement ne revient pas sur la nomination de Ben Younes

10 Avr 2021 | 15:41 MEDIA, SOCIETE, Tunisie
Le personnel de l’agence Tunis Afrique presse (TAP) a menacé d’observer une grève générale, si la présidence du gouvernement ne revient pas sur la nomination de Kamel Ben Younes, placé à la tête de cette institution médiatique.
En sit-in depuis le 5 avril courant, date de l’annonce de cette nomination, dite partisane, à cause de la proximité de Kamel Ben Younes avec le parti islamiste Ennahdha, dont il était membre, les journalistes ont menacé aujourd’hui d’observer une grève générale si cette nomination, «qui représente un danger pour la neutralité et l’indépendance de la Tap en particulier et des médias en général», n’est pas annulée par le gouvernement.
De nombreuses parties estiment que le dénommé Kamel Ben Younes est un opportuniste, pour avoir été membre de l’Union générale tunisienne des étudiants (UGTE, syndicat des étudiants islamistes sous Bourguiba dissous par Ben Ali et réapparu en 2011), avant de devenir un propagandiste du régime dictatorial de Ben Ali.
Sa nomination à la tête de la Tap, serait donc un moyen de permettre aux partis actuellement au pouvoir, à l’instar d’Ennahdha, d’avoir la mainmise sur les médias, ce que les journalistes et leur Syndicat rejettent totalement.
Y. N.
