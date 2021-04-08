L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Sidi Hassine : Deux individus agressent et dépouillent une victime lors d’un accident de la route

08 Avr 2021 | 18:13 SOCIETE, Tunisie

La police a arrêté deux individus, qui ont profité d’un accident de la route, survenu hier soir à Sidi Hassine (Tunis), pour agresser et dépouiller la victime, dont le véhicule était entré en collision avec une camionnette.

C’est qu’a indiqué le Syndicat régional de la police de Tunis, en précisant que les deux suspects M. N. (34 ans) et N. N. (34 ans), connus des services de la police pour des faits de vols, ont été arrêtés.

Ces derniers, ont été formellement reconnus par leur victime et sont passés aux aveux, ajoute la même source en indiquant que le ministère public a ordonné leur mise en détention.

Y. N.

