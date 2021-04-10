L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Coronavirus : Point sur la vaccination en Tunisie, au 28e jour

10 Avr 2021 | 19:37 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Le ministère de la Santé a annoncé ce samedi 10 avril 2021, que 28 jours après le lancement de la campagne de vaccination en Tunisie, 125.295 personnes ont reçu la première dose du vaccin contre le coronavirus dans les 25 centres de Tunisie, dédiés à cet effet.

La même source précise que 5.368 personnes ont été vaccinées hier, alors que 118 autres ont pu recevoir la 2e dose, ce même jour, portant ainsi le nombre total des Tunisiens ayant reçu les deux doses à 4.979.

Notons que 1.038.533 personnes se sont inscrites à ce jour à la campagne de vaccination, sachant que le ministère et les professionnels de la santé appellent les citoyens à s’inscrire en masse pour pouvoir se faire vacciner.

Y. N.

