Tournoi de Charleston : Ons Jabeur s’arrête en demi-finale

10 Avr 2021 | 20:21 SPORT, Tunisie

L’aventure s’arrête à la demi-finale du tournoi de Charleston pour la Tenniswoman tunisienne Ons Jabeur qui n’est pas parvenue, ce soir, samedi 10 avril 021, à s’imposer face à son adversaire.

Après un brillant parcours lors de ce tournoi qui se déroule aux États-Unis, Ons Jabeur, classée 28e mondiale, s’est en effet inclinée contre la Yougoslave (91e), Danka Kovinić, en deux sets (6-3/6-2).

La championne Tunisienne, qui a réalisé cette semaine, le meilleur classement de sa carrière, en atteignant la 28e place mondiale, quitte cependant, l’aventure la tête haute, malgré un match très difficile ce soir.

Y. N.

