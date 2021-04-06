L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Kram : Fin de cavale pour un salafiste recherché dans une affaire terroriste

06 Avr 2021 | 15:15 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Un extrémiste religieux en fuite et recherché dans une affaire terroriste, a été arrêté hier, lundi 5 avril 2021, au Kram (banlieue nord de Tunis).

Une patrouille de la brigade de la sûreté nationale a intercepté le suspect, âgé d’une trentaine d’années et faisant l’objet d’un mandat de recherche pour suspicion de lien avec un groupe terroriste, qui opérait au nord ouest de la Tunisie.

Le suspect , habitant au Kram et qui avait déjà purgé une peine de 2 ans de prison en 2013 pour ses activités liés à l’extrémisme religieux, serait lié à une cellule terroriste qui venait en aide aux terroristes retranchés dans les montagnes, précise le Syndicat régional de la police.

La même source affirme que ladite cellule avait été démantelée en décembre 2019 et que le suspect avait alors pris la poudre d’escampette et faisait, depuis, l’objet d’un mandat de recherche.

